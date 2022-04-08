JEE Main 2022 Postponement to Delay JEE Advanced, New Academic Cycle, Fear Students

After the National Testing Agency (NTA) changed the exam dates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 for the third time, several students raised concerns about the admission process and commencement of the new academic session. While it has come as a relief to board aspirants that the engineering exams have been postponed from April directly to June end, several are worried that it would delay the JEE Advanced 2022 and thereby college admissions.

The JEE Main 2022 first attempt will now be held from June 20 to 29, and session 2 from July 21 to 30. Students have highlighted that the deferment would mean that the new academic session would not start before September or October. The JEE Advanced too would be postponed.

Every year the top 2.5 lakh students of JEE Main are allowed to appear for JEE Advanced — the IIT entrance exam. Hence, it is only after the JEE Main is conducted that the Advanced can take place. This year, the JEE Advanced has been scheduled to take place on July 3, the exam conducting body, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay had informed earlier. The registration process is to begin on June 8. Now it is very likely that the entire process will be postponed until after July considering JEE Main session 2 is ending by July 30 and Advanced cannot be held before JEE Main results.

Taking to the social media platform, Twitter, a section of students have said that college admissions would be impacted. “It’s good for students but not good for admission session it will be late again so think about it for next time that’s my prayer," wrote one Twitter user.

Further, several students also want the registration window date be reopened as many did not apply for the first session since the dates were clashing with the board exams. With the postponement, they now want to sit for the first attempt. The NTA had provided two attempts so that students can get two opportunities to crack the entrance exam, it had said.

The application correction window has, however, been opened on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The window will remain open till today, April 8, up to 9 pm. Those who have already applied are allowed to edit either their father or mother’s name, category, sub-category, or re-upload certificate and correct the courses they have chosen.

