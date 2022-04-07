JEE Main 2022 Postponement Comes as a Relief to Many, Concerns Raise Over Registrations, Admission Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) changing the exam dates for the engineering entrance — Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 has come as a relief to board aspirants. Session 1 which was scheduled to be held this month has now been postponed to June. The first attempt will be held from June 20 to 29, and session 2 from July 21 to 30.

Students across boards had demanded the postponement of the exam as there was a little gap between the conclusion of the engineering exam and the commencement of the CBSE 12th exams. Not just the central board, several other state board exams too were falling in and around the same time.

“NTA listened to us, JEE mains has been postponed. Thanks, NTA. But this time don’t waste this time and grind every second for preparation, those who were worried of time, now is the time to kill it," wrote one of the Twitter users.

“If it’s true then it’s a big relief for children preparing for boards term 2 and now they can focus upon their term 2 exams with full concentration. I would request NTA to release it on its website asap. A big thanx to NTA people for being so considerate though its little late (sic)," wrote another.

This was the third time the NTA changed the exam dates for JEE Main 2022. The registrations for session 1 have been concluded. The session 2 application is yet to begin at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As it was clashing with the board exams, several students chose not to sit for attempt 1 and take the second one directly. Now with the postponement, many students are demanding the registration process reopen so that they can take the first attempt. NTA had earlier allowed two attempts so that if the first exam doesn’t go well, there will be a second option.

Meanwhile, some have also expressed their disappointment and highlighted that a delay in the exam would mean deferment in JEE Advanced and hence the academic session would not start before September or October.

Several students now want the registration window date be extended once again as many did not apply for the first session since the dates were clashing with the board exams. Now they have highlighted that the decision to postpone the exam came in late and they could not apply for the first attempt.

JEE Main 2022 was first scheduled to be held from April 16 to 20 and later changed to April 21 to May 4. This year, NTA has introduced several changes in the national-level engineering entrance exam. A two-step security measure has also been added this year. When candidates register, they will get an OTP at their mobile number which needs to be submitted online before filling the form. In another security feature, students will have to download SANDES app on their smartphone where they will receive notifications from the agency related to the exam. This will ensure that only the candidate has access to the information they are filling in the application form, it had said.

