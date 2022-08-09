JEE Main 2022 Response Sheet Was Changed, Alleged Candidate, Delhi HC Seeks Response From NTA

A JEE Main aspirant has alleged that his answers have been changed. Taking to social media, the father of the candidate claims that his son has been issued two different response sheets. The response sheets show the answers given by the students in the exam. The father alleged that NTA had issued two different responsesheets for his son.

The father alleged that when they downloaded the response sheet on August 3, the answers given by his son were different than the ones mentioned on the website on August 4. The father-son duo has approached Delhi High Court alleging discrepency in the response key. He claims to have discovered at least 13 discrepencies.

The petitioner claims in several reports that he attempted 58 out of 75 questions. As per the response sheet published on August 3, the candidate scored 212 marks, while as per the response sheet downloaded on August 4, the petitioner would secure only 168 marks, which would push his rank behind 50000 candidates.

The petitioners had sought a stay on the declaration of the results claiming that the error can “gravely jeopardize" the petitioner’s future and career. While the court has not put a stay on the result, it has sought a response from the NTA within four weeks.

JEE Main 2022 were marred by several technical faults, students had also demanded for a deferred date, however, despit protests, the exams were held on time. Several candidates had claimed to be affected by Agnipath protests as well as floods and heavy rains, thus now a section of students is demanding a third attempt for all in JEE Main 2022. Last year, the engineering entrance had four attempts as a one-time relaxation due to covid-19.

