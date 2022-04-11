JEE Main 2022 Revised Dates Clash With MHT CET, BITSAT, SRMJEE, New Dates Likely For State Entrances

After being changed thrice, JEE Main 2022 dates are still clashing with other exams. Now, the engineering entrance exam will be held on from June 20 to 29 for the first session and July 21 to 30 for the second attempt. Both the sessions are clashing with state and private college engineering entrance exams.

The Maharashtra entrance exam MHT CET 2022 is scheduled to be held from June 11 to 23 which classes with the first attempt and the SRMJEE is to be held from June 25 to 26 which too classes with session 1 dates. BITSAT - entrance exam to BITS institutes will also be held in two sessions and the dates for both the attempts overlap with JEE Mains. BITSAT session 1 is scheduled to be held from June 20 to 26 and the second from July 22 to 26.

The dates for JEE Main have been changed thrice after being announced due to protests from a large section of students. JEE Main 2022 was first scheduled to be held from April 16 to 20, however, CBSE students had claimed that their entrance exam is being sandwiched between the boards’ term 1 and term 2 attempts. The dates were then changed and JEE was scheduled to be held from April 21 to May 4, however, the dates again clashed with state board exams. Further, this left a gap of mere few days between session 1 and session 2 of JEE, which claims students killed the purpose of having two attempts as there was no time to prepare and improve performance.

Now, JEE Main dates are clashing with other entrance exams, this time, it is unlikely that NTA will change JEE Main dates again. In contrast, the state level and private college entrance exams will be changing their schedule as it would impact fewer students. A statement regarding this is expected soon.

Not just these but JEE Advanced 2022 dates are also expected to be changed soon. The IIT entrance was scheduled to be held on July 3, however, now that JEE Main session 2 is ending on July 30, the JEE Advanced is expected to be held in August. Only those who make it to the top 2.5 lakh ranks of JEE Mains are eligible for JEE Advanced. Thus holding both JEE Main attempts and announcement of final result is a prerequisit for JEE Advanced.

