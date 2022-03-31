JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Registrations Closing Today at 5 pm: Key Things to Know Before Applying

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had begun the registration process for the session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 on March 1. Today is the last date to apply for the engineering entrance exam. Candidates can submit applications through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in by 5 pm today. Although the application window for JEE Main 2022 will close at 5 pm on March 31, candidates are allowed to pay the application fee by 11:30 pm.

JEE Main 2022: Applications Open Only for Session 1

Candidates can apply for the session 1 of JEE Main 2022, the application form link of which is available on the website. The application window will be reopened for the session 2 of the entrance exam later. The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 in two sessions. The first session will be held from April 16 to April 21 while the second session will be held from May 24 to May 29. It is advised that candidates must fill the application form very carefully. At this time, NTA has not provided any correction window for the forms.

JEE Main 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main 2022

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Registration for JEE (Main) 2022’ after which you will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: On the new page, register yourself by selecting the ‘New Registration’ button and fill the basic details

Step 4: Now log in using your credentials and fill out the application form. Enter the necessary details and upload the required documents

Step 5: Now, proceed to pay the application fee

Step 6: Save the application form for future reference

JEE Main 2022: Application fees

For general category students, the application fee is Rs 600. For female, SC, ST, PwD, and third gender candidates from India, the fee is Rs 325. The application fee for foreign students is Rs 3,000 while for female, SC, ST, PwD, and third gender foreign candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,500.

After filling out the form, candidates will have to download the application confirmation page which will be available till June 30.

JEE Main 2022: Students Can Select Medium of Language

JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in different languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Students will have to select the mode of their exam at the time of filling out the application form. Once the application form is submitted with a certain language, it cannot be changed at a later stage.

JEE Main 2022: Two Step Security Check

When candidates register themselves for JEE Main 2022, they will get an OTP at their registered mobile number. It needs to be submitted online before filling the form. In another security feature, students will have to download SANDES app on their smartphone as a secondary channel to receive notifications from NTA. This will ensure that only the candidate has access to the information they are filling in the application form.

