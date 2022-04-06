JEE Main 2022 Session 1 & Session 2 Dates Changed, Engineering Entrance Now After Term 2 Exams

After protests from students, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the exam dates for engineering entrance to JEE Main. Now, session 1 will be held from June 20 to 29, and session 2 will be held from July 21 to 30. The registrations for session 1 are over, however, online application forms for session 2 will be available soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This is the third schedule for the JEE Main 2022 was first scheduled to be held from April 16 to 20, however, CBSE students had claimed that their entrance exam is being sandwiched between CBSE. The dates were then changed and JEE was scheduled to be held from April 21 to May 4, however, the dates again clashed with state board exams. Further, this left a gap of mere few days between session 1 and session 2 of JEE.

Students again resorted to online protests and demanded ‘#JusticeforJEEAspirants’ and many other tags started to trend on Twitter. The NTA - the exam conducting body - has finally revised dates for both the attempts for JEE Main.

This year, several changes have been introduced in JEE Main or national-level engineering entrance exam. This year, there will be two attempts as opposed to four attempts last year. The number of attempts was doubled last year due to Covid-19 a section of students had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking four attempts, however, the petition was canceled and students were asked to raise their concerns with NTA, instead. The NTA is yet to make an announcement in this regard.

