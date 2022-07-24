JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Begins Tomorrow, Important Guidelines to Follow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct session 2 of the the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination 2022 from tomorrow, July 25. It will continue till July 30. The agency has released the admit card for the entrance examination on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets through individual login.

Like session 1, the JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be also held in two shifts. The timing for the first shift is from 9 am to 12 pm while the second shift will start at 3 pm and end at 6 pm. Candidates will get three hours to write paper 1 (BE/BTech). A total of 3 hours and 30 minutes will be given to write the second paper. The engineering entrance exam will be held in different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities in outside India.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Exam Guidelines

The exam will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) format. After reporting to their respective examination centres, candidates will be required to log in on their allocated computers using a login ID and password. Questions for the examination will be displayed on the screen while a countdown timer will also be present at the top right corner of the screen. If candidates do not get the exam paper the have opted for, they must report to the invigilator immediately.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Documents Needed

It is mandatory for candidates to bring admit card along with a self-declaration (undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website. The self declaration sheet was introduced after the pandemic to ensure the student is in good health.

“A candidate who does not possess a valid Admit Card and authorized Photo ID shall not be permitted to take the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent," reads the official notice. Along with the admit cards, the candidates must carry a photo id and photograph.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Items Not Allowed

Candidates are not allowed to carry any instruments, geometry or pencil box, handbag, purse, any kind of paper, stationery, textual material (printed or written material), eatables and water (loose or packed), mobile phone, earphone, microphone, pager, calculator, docupen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the examination hall.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Exam Pattern

The second session will also consist of two papers namely paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 is conducted for admissions into BE and BTech undergraduate engineering programmes and p aper 2 is conducted for admission into BArch and BPlanning programmes.

Paper 1 will have two sections where section A will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and Section B will have questions whose answers will have to be filled in as a numerical value. As per the marking scheme, candidates will be awarded four marks for choosing the right or the most appropriate answer to an MCQ question. One mark will be deducted for every incorrect attempt. No marks will be credited for unattempted questions. Paper 2 will also have two sections. section A will consist of 20 MCQ-types questions and section B will have five questions whose answers will have to be filled in as numerical values.

