JEE Main 2022: Strategies to Score High in Engineering Entrance Exam

Lakhs of students complete for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2022 every year aiming for a few thousand seats in top engineering colleges. With such heavy competition, not just studying for exam but also writing or way you attempt the test also makes a huge difference. For candidates to succeed, using time to perfection would be critical, and with almost no time left, it must be mandatory for aspirants to take multiple online mock examinations for better practice and analysis of each topic.

If you only have a limited amount of time for JEE Main 2022, you should focus on reviewing the topics covered so far rather than studying new stuff. You must qualify and score well in order to go into college, institution of your choice. Knowing what to study and how to study in less time is crucial.

Due to the wide syllabus for the JEE Main, candidates must devote a significant amount of time to exam preparation. The preparation needs a constant attention, a full comprehension of the topic, and the most effective exam-taking strategy. Hence, in the remaining days, which are counted as very crucial, for deciding the height of success, here are some suggestions:

— Better if the first 10 days are devoted to the areas which are still weak.

— On every concept of weak areas select at least 10 problems from previous years IIT JEE problems or from some other sources.

— Solve them by first principle and contact their mentors to take helps if unable to approach correctly for any problem.

— The remaining days must be utilized in revising all the concepts already prepared earlier.

Set your goals: Make a weekly and daily timetable for your preparation. Outline your chapters or subject need to be revised. Make small and self-written notes. It will be feasible for you to revise before 4-5 days of JEE Main.

Be updated with the latest pattern: According to the grading, 30 questions will be asked from each topic, therefore selective study is not suggested. Calculus and algebra should be given more weight in mathematics. In physics, electromagnetism and mechanics account for the majority of the problems answered in the main. Like in the past, additional physical and organic chemistry questions are predicted.

Pay attention to important, scoring concepts: Concentrate on the high-value topics to make the most of your time. Try mentally digesting the concepts of a topic in depth if you want to boost your JEE Main preparation tactics. Begin with the most basic and easy things to acquire confidence. Focus on the crucial

areas after you’ve completed the basic components.

Give more mock exams: Revision and practise tests will help students get more familiar with the subjects and concepts, as well as keep them up to speed on the current JEE Mains trend and pattern. Taking mock tests and getting a real-time critique has been proven to be extremely beneficial, as students are more likely to learn from their mistakes and avoid repeating them on big exam day.

Management of time: Make a study schedule based on the amount of time you have before your examinations. Make it a habit to jot down key concepts while you’re studying, it’ll come in handy for short adjustments later. Spending too much time on difficult questions can leave you with insufficient time to tackle the simple ones, so when preparing mock examinations, pay attention to your problem-solving abilities as well. In determining exam outcomes, the right method, as well as time management, is critical. So practise enough to be able to quickly adjust to the paper’s level and act.

Revision is the only key to succeed: You must review the complete JEE Main curriculum to recollect the concepts presented throughout JEE Main preparation. The NCERT textbooks serve as the foundation for JEE. Make a thorough examination of all of the topics and concepts. Reviewing the subjects will aid in time management throughout the exam.

The last 30 days must be used wisely to improve problem solving by gaining a thorough understanding of the concepts involved, minimizing the time it takes to resolve an issue, and identifying and correcting weaknesses. This time should be used to solidify one’s preparedness by concentrating on problem-solving and conquering weak areas. The following advice will be valuable to serious students who have been studying for a long time and have covered the majority of the JEE syllabus.

— Authored by Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer (CAO), Vidyamandir Classes (VMC)

