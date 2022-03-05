JEE Main 2022: Subject-Wise Syllabus, Exam Pattern for Engineering Entrance

Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 notification is out. The exam is slightly over a month away. All the engineering aspirants must be preparing for the entrance already, however, there have been several changes introduced this year in not just the application form but also the exam pattern.

The biggest change for the aspirants this year is the introduction of negative marking in section B. Earlier, candidates would get a zero for a wrong answer in this session which now will attract a minus one mark.

Further, the internal choice offered to students last year still remains put. Each subject will have 20 MCQs and 10 numerical questions of which five will be compulsory. Candidates will be awarded four marks for every right answer whereas wrong answers will invite a negative marking of one mark.

For aspirants, here’s a look at subject-wise detailed exam syllabus and pattern

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the syllabus for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 along with the official notification. The JEE 2022 syllabus has been divided into two papers, Paper 1 for BE/ BTech courses and Paper 2 for BArch and BPlan.

The syllabus for Paper 1 features physics, chemistry, and mathematics whereas the syllabus is further divided into two parts for Paper 2. Paper 2A for BArch has mathematics, aptitude, and drawing, and Paper 2B for B. Plan has mathematics, aptitude, and planning.

JEE Main Syllabus 2022 - Physics

Section A of the physics paper for the JEE Main 2022 will feature questions from the concept of Physics and measurement Rotational motion, Thermodynamics, Kinematics, Work, energy and power, Properties of solids and liquids, Gravitation, Laws of motion, Oscillations and waves, Electronic devices and Kinetic theory of gases.

Further, there will also be questions from Current electricity, Communication systems, Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents, Magnetic effects of current and magnetism, Optics, Electromagnetic waves, Atoms and nuclei, Electrostatics, Dual nature of matter and radiation. Section B of the paper will test candidates’ experimental skills.

JEE Main Syllabus 2022- Chemistry

The chemistry paper for JEE Main 2022 has been divided into three sections Physical, Organic, and Inorganic chemistry. The Physical chemistry section will have questions based on concepts of Some basic concepts in chemistry, states of matter, atomic structure, chemical bonding and molecular structure, chemical thermodynamics, solutions, equilibrium, redox reactions and electrochemistry, chemical kinetics, and surface chemistry.

Organic chemistry syllabus covers purification and characterization of organic compounds, hydrocarbons, chemistry in everyday life, principles related to practical chemistry, organic compounds containing halogens, organic compounds containing oxygen, Organic compounds containing nitrogen, polymers, some basic principles of organic chemistry, and Biomolecules.

The questions in the Inorganic Chemistry section of the paper will be from Classification of elements and periodicity in properties, hydrogen, block elements (alkali and alkaline earth metals), P block elements group 13 to group 18 elements d- and f - block elements, coordination compounds, environmental chemistry and general principles and processes of isolation of metals.

JEE Main Syllabus 2022- Maths

The paper for Mathematics in JEE Main 2022 will cover topics of permutations and combinations, mathematical reasoning, limit, continuity and differentiability, integral calculus, three-dimensional geometry, differential equations, binomial theorem, and its simple applications, sequence and series, vector algebra, statistics and probability, trigonometry, coordinate geometry, complex numbers and quadratic equations, matrices and determinants, sets, relations and functions, and mathematical induction.

JEE Main 2022: Exam Pattern

The JEE Main 2022 will be conducted as a computer-based test with a duration of three hours. The test will constitute a total of 90 questions of which 75 will be compulsory.

The paper will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu mediums.

