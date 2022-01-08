JEE Main 2022: Tips to Ace Chemistry Section

With first phase of JEE (Main) round the corner, experts strive to give students the perspective about the exam. The article at hand deals in the chemistry section of the paper. It will give an idea about the most scoring sections, the strategy, the books one should follow and other significant aspects which will help students to score better.

JEE (Main) is an objective type paper consisting of three parts viz. A, B and C devoted to each of the three subjects physics, chemistry and mathematics, not necessarily in the given order.

Each part is further divided into two sections, section-I and section-II. Section-I consists of 20 MCQ with one option correct type questions whereas section-II contains 10 numerical value based questions out of which only five are to be answered. All questions carry four marks each with a whole 100 marks for chemistry part, like physics and mathematics part.

Chemistry part is considered to be the easiest by a majority section of students because of its fact based content. A substantial number of questions can be solved by memorizing the content. Marks scored in this part can be a rank decider. Moreover, almost every question is NCERT based, so going thoroughly through NCERT books holds the key.

Must-Do Chapters in Chemistry

Chapters like Equilibrium, Thermodynamics, Chemical Kinetics, Electrochemistry from the bulk of physical chemistry and not a single of them can be missed. The numerical value based questions and numericals as single choice correct MCQ are most likely to be asked from those chapters. Extensive practice of questions will keep students in good stead in these chapters.

Practice of named sections and reaction mechanisms on regular basis is a good strategy. GOC, Biomolecules, Chemical Reactions of Carbonyl Compounds as well as Alcohols are some of the chapters upon which questions are asked frequently.

Intensive and planned reading of NCERT books alongvwith concerted problem solving from NCERT exampler for chapters like p-block elements, and Coordination Compounds etc are a must to score high. Meanwhile, chapter like Biomolecules, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Polymers, Surface Chemistry and Environmental Chemistry too are unmissable.

Key tips

1. Solving previous year papers: Past year papers especially papers conducted in the four phases of 2020 and 2021 sessions will be of great help in terms of trends, difficulty level and relevance. A time bound practice will give a real feel of the exam and makes a student exam ready.

2. Revision: To score high in the exam revision is a vital key. Revision through underlined content, short notes, Mnemonics certainly helps. It is better that the idea of space repetition be applied regularly. During the last few days before the exam students should revise all the formulae/facts and reactions efficiently. They must undergo error analysis.

3. Be aware of your strengths & weaknesses: It helps to know your strengths and weaknesses. It is of utmost importance to plan and manage your strategies before and during exam especially in deciding which portion should be attempted first and so on.

4. Consult you teachers: For every doubt, your teachers are the go to persons. They know you well and will help you when you need it most be it subject related or otherwise.

Strategy for the Exam

For securing a good rank in JEE(Main), doing well in chemistry is vital. Here are the following tips that can certainly be helpful to the candidates.

Prior to a week before the exam, devote two hours to organic chemistry, two hours to inorganic chemistry and one hour to physical chemistry daily to brush up your facts and tricks.

Try to attempt chemistry part first within first hour as it contains some easy questions. Those easy pickings will make you feel confident and will be a great morale booster for mathematics and physics portions.

Take notice of all the mistakes that you make in your practice papers and remove them at the first available opportunity. Make a record of all such mistakes and revisit them before exam. This will prevent you from repeating them in the actual exam.

Every chapter in chemistry has a different tone and tenor. Reach up to it and note its peculiarity. Take notes and revise them after regular time intervals.

Important Books:

Here is also the list of some of the important books that the candidates can study from. First in the list is NCERT and NCERT Exampler, then JD Lee (Inorganic Chemistry), Peter Syke and Solomen Fryle (Organic Chemistry), and Atkin (Physical Chemistry).

Written by Ajay Kumar Sharma

National Academic Director (Engineering)

Aakash Educational Services Limited

