JEE Main 2022: Toppers' Code to Crack Engineering Entrance in 30 Days

With slightly over 30 days left for the engineering entrance exam - JEE Main 2022 - serious aspirants ideally must have completed the syllabus and by now be looking at strategies to give them an edge in the exam. Essentially, it is the speed and accuracy which are the key to cracking the Joint Entrance Exam; to achieve these, however, requires practice and participation.

But achieving these is a hard task, however, some selected few do manage to achieve them every year. Here is a strict routine, every engineering aspirant should follow in the remaining 30 days to get ahead in the competition. These are some codes from toppers which if followed religiously can help students get better ranks

Brush Weaker Topics

All three subjects physics, chemistry, and mathematics are equally important. So, divide these crucial remaining weeks aptly into the three subjects. Prepare a chapter-wise and topic-wise revision schedule of your weaker topics.

Create short notes and list all formulae, and points to remember. This will help in quick revision before the examination.

Topper tip: Toppers learn from their weak areas and practice well in time to improve by all possible means. Correct attitude and acute focus is the key to be a topper.

Narrow Down Study Resources

The correct approach for those appearing for the first time or second time is to stick to one source and not to refer to a multitude of books and study material available in the market. To reap the benefits, the students should remain focused throughout the preparation period with a positive attitude to study with utmost concentration.

This stage should be utilized more for problem-solving, developing shortcuts, and memorizing formulae, understanding one’s strengths & weaknesses.

In the last two to three weeks it is only brushing up through notes and flagged important problems with twists. Taking Mock Tests on the actual pattern is recommended at this time to set the biological clock.

Topper tip: Toppers divide their preparation time accordingly. They stick to a single system of preparation and have faith in themselves. Thus, they gradually build up their confidence level and are geared up to crack any difficult question.

Exam Attempting Strategy

While writing, attempt easy questions first. Choose sections that have less risk and more gain. Carefully scroll through the entire question paper in the first 5 minutes. Keep a check on time while attempting the paper. Try taking the test in two rounds so that you can come back to questions that did not strike you in the first round. The strategy must be not to get any negative marks.

One can develop speed by solving quizzes/Mock Tests of JEE Main level problems with time management. Students need to ensure solving all previous years’ papers keeping their concepts crystal clear.

Take mock-test series preferably in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode to build a winning exam temperament. Try taking them at the same timings as per your schedule. If you have to appear in the morning session then you must take the mock test in the same timings and if it is after the session then take the mock tests in the afternoon. Keep a check on your mistakes and try overcoming them in every test you take.

Topper Mindset: One can develop speed by solving quizzes/Mock Tests of JEE Main level problems with time management.

Utilize Boards for JEE

Those students who would be taking their Boards Exams in between the two sessions of JEE Main, they must synchronize JEE Preparation with Boards, especially in physics, chemistry, and mathematics. While studying chapters take up numerical up to the JEE Main level. Also, utilize the gap between board exams to take up mock tests.

Topper Tip: Remember it is the quality of time spent and not the quantity alone. Also practice meditation to develop inner calm, poise, confidence and power of concentration.

JEE Main 2022 is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering colleges including NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs). This year the JEE main would be held in two sessions. The first session will be held from April 16 to 21, and session 2 from May 24 to May 29. The candidate’s performance in the best of the two sessions would be considered when preparing the final merit list of JEE Main. Students are advised to take both Sessions of JEE Main 2022 (April & May) as for most this would help in improving their scores.

The medium of the questions papers will be Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati.

— Written by Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Expert

