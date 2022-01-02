JEE Main 2022 vs Advanced, IIT vs NIT: How to Start Preparing for Dream Engineering College

The JEE Main 2021 is expected to be conducted this year in four phases in February, March, April, and May similar to last year, however, any official announcement is yet to be made. The candidates aspiring to take admission to the engineering colleges will have to appear in paper 1 for BE/BTech of JEE Main 2022. Based on the performance in this paper, the top 2.5 lakh candidates would qualify for JEE Advanced 2022 which is the IIT entrance.

JEE 2022: How to Prepare

Keep the syllabus of JEE Main and Advanced ready and follow it till the exam. Refer to the study material from authentic sources required for JEE preparation. Prepare a realistic timetable as per the time available. Remove all unnecessary distractions and make a habit of studying every day at the same time. Make notes while studying any chapter, this will lessen your time during revision.

Do homework and assignments on time to avoid backlogs. Keep revising and practice test analysis after every test you take and learn from mistakes. Stay disciplined and consistent. Keep time to take short breaks while you are preparing. You may practice meditation or Yoga for rejuvenation.

JEE 2022: Study Plan

Prepare and follow a daily study schedule covering all three subjects. Do not neglect any subject or give excessive time to one subject. First, read the theory part and then practice problems. This helps to understand concepts in a better way. If you are not able to solve a problem, read the theory again and again till you get the feel of the topic.

Do not leave any topic that you feel is unimportant for the exam. Questions in JEE can be asked from any topic in the syllabus. If you lack interest in any subject, then first complete easier chapters and solve problems from them to gain the confidence for learning the difficult chapters.

Time management and your strategy of solving questions is the key to scoring well in JEE. It can be only achieved by serious dedicated practice and question-solving.

Include problem-solving in your daily study schedule. Have a realistic and specific goal, something like 20 problems a day, and increase your difficulty gradually. Write notes along with your studies. You can add important points, shortcuts, formulas, reactions, mistakes, etc. Notes will help you in revision.

IIT-JEE preparation takes a lot of your time. You understand topics, solve problems, and old concepts fade away from your mind. For efficient preparation, consistent revision is necessary. Daily revise important points before sleeping.

Target small goals to achieve big results. The JEE syllabus looks huge at the start. You need to divide it into modules. Take up one topic at a time and accomplish the goals related to the topic; once that is over, move to the next topic in the syllabus. Keep a check on your performance. You need to give tests on a regular basis to check your knowledge, speed, accuracy, and time management skills.

JEE 2022: Subject-wise Study Tips

The pattern for the exam remains constant, however, no question has ever been repeated in JEE Advanced exam. As the question paper for the JEE Advanced exam will be divided into three sections physics, chemistry, and mathematics. Here are some important topics and subject-wise strategies:

>Physics:

Important chapters include Mechanics, Fluids, Heat and Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Capacitors & Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics and Modern Physics, however, make sure your concepts are clear in each topic. Solving problems will help you develop conceptual clarity and improve your confidence level in this subject.

In Physics, solve a problem, then you re-create the problem, resolve it, change it again, re-solve it again. You will start to notice patterns and you start asking more complicated questions and will be able to answer those. You rinse and repeat until you have a conceptual, quantitative and intuitive understanding of what’s going on.

>Chemistry:

Important chapters include Qualitative Analysis, Coordination Chemistry & Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Thermodynamics, Chemical Equilibrium in Physical Chemistry and Aldehyde & Ketone, Alkyl & Aryl Halides in Organic Chemistry. Study all reaction mechanisms and remember all named reactions. Make notes while you study each chapter.

For Physical Chemistry, read from NCERT and clear concepts at your coaching institute. After you are done with the chapter, write down all important formulae of the chapter in a notebook for quick revision before exams. Complete NCERT thoroughly for solving questions in Inorganic Chemistry. Make precise notes for each chapter.

>Mathematics:

Important chapters include Quadratic Equations & Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors & 3D Geometry, Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral in Calculus.

In this subject practice is the key. In JEE, Mathematics questions are sometimes lengthy and the options are also close enough, so be careful about calculations and time management. The concepts and formulas should be at your fingertips.

>— Authored By Ramesh Batlish, Managing Partner at FIITJEE Limited and Head-FIITJEE Noida

