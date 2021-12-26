JEE Main 2022: Ways to Score Better in Physics, Know About Exam Strategies, Important Books

The physics paper of the Joint Engineering Examination (JEE) Main is considered one of the most challenging sections for a lot of aspirants. Many of the questions asked in the exam can be solved by the direct application of one or more underlying concepts. Thus, it is very important to understand the strategies to apply physics concepts in an effective and quick manner. To help the students score high marks, here are a few important topics, important books, and strategies to follow before and during the exam.

Must-do chapters in Physics

Advertisement

In Physics, chapters like work, energy and power, centre of mass, and rotational motion form the bulk of the mechanics portion. If a student has an in-depth understanding of these topics, then chapters like kinematics can be regarded as moderately important. Topics like ray optics, limits and measurements, and modern physics are relatively small and can be revised very quickly. Electrostatics and current electricity form a substantial portion of the class 12 syllabus so they shouldn’t be overlooked. Some of the remaining topics that carry a high weightage include fluid mechanics, properties of matter, and thermodynamics.

>Also read| Ahead of JEE Main 2022 Notification, Students Demand 4 Attempts, Relaxation in Board Marks

JEE Main 2022 Physics Important Books

Here is a list of a few books that candidates must read:

— NCERT textbooks

— NCERT exemplar problems

— HC Verma “Concepts of Physics" – Volume 1 and 2

— DC Pandey – “Understanding Physics" series.

JEE Main 2022 Physics preparation tips

Advertisement

>Write effective notes during classes

A great understanding of the underlying concepts, coupled with effective class notes are the characteristics of a high-scoring student. The human brain can only retain a fraction of information, and given the enormity of JEE syllabus, it’s highly likely that a concept may be forgotten or wrongly applied. Students must note all the relevant details related to any topic in class and make good use of the notes during last-minute preparation.

>Practice more numerical problems

Practicing more numerical problems strengthens the application of a concept and reduces the chances of an inaccurate application. JEE Main is all about the direct application of the concepts taught in the class. Rote learning must be avoided and focus should be given to learning the application of physical laws rather than remembering facts.

Advertisement

>Familiarise with a variety of problems

The variety of problems solved during practice sessions is highly correlated to a student’s speed of solving an unseen problem. If a student has seen more diverse problems, he/she will be familiar with more situations in which a particular concept can be applied or not. Thus, working on a wide variety of problems increases the probability of unseen problems being solved.

>Solve previous years’ question papers

Solving up to ten years of past papers can help the students in anticipating the kind of questions asked in the exam. Many students like to recognise patterns between previously asked questions and estimate the weightage of each topic. This also helps to a great extent in the revision of the most important topics before the exam.

Advertisement

>Time management

Deriving the formulas during the exam is almost always a bad idea and only leads to a wastage of time. Students must recognize and memorize important formulas to solve problems quickly.

Advertisement

>Analyze your mock tests

Whenever you attempt any mock test, you must analyse it on the same day for mistakes and areas of improvement. Maintain a book and write all your doubts and mistakes in it during your preparation for the exam. Write solutions to your doubt and mistakes in this book. The doubts are mainly because of a lack of knowledge or any misconception. In case of misconception, you have to work even harder as first of all you have to un-learn the misconception and then re-learn the right concept.

Advertisement

>Read| JEE Main 2022 Registrations Soon: From Eligibility Criteria to Exam Pattern, All You Need to Know

JEE Main 2022 Physics exam strategies

Skim through the paper during the start and pick questions that you find easiest to solve. Out of these questions, fill the answers in the OMR sheet only for those questions for which you’re highly confident. Never do any sort of guesswork during the exam. It always leads to negative marks and hampers the chances of getting a good score.

Always allocate less than one hour to the physics section. This will save you a lot of time for the lengthier sections of the paper. Do not let the exam environment overwhelm you. Always keep yourself relaxed and free of panic.

>— Authored by Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services Limited

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.