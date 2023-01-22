JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Day 2, Session 1 Admit Cards to Release Today

National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to issue JEE Main 2023 day 2, session 1 admit card today, January 22. Once published, candidates can download it from jeemain.nta.nic.in. This time, NTA did not issue admit cards for all exam days at once. For the first day, hall tickets were issued on January 21. NTA said day 2 admit cards will be released on January 22 and for other exam days, it will be released later.

You may obtain the JEE Main 2023 admit card download link for the session 1 exam by entering your application number and birthdate at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main will be offered this year in two sessions, in January and April. The second session will take place from April 6 to April 12, while the first session will occur between January 24 and February 1.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card: Steps to download

1. Visit the NTA website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the JEE Main session 1 admit card download link.

3. On the next window, login with the NTA JEE application number and password, or application number and date of birth.

4. Submit the details and download the JEE Main hall ticket 2023 5. Take a printout of the JEE Main 2023 admit card.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Cards: Important things to check

Candidates who had successfully registered for the exam must not forget to carry their admit cards, failing which, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. The admit cards will contain details such as the name of the applicant, application number, subjects they will be appearing for, etc. Students must remember to cross-check all the information on the hall tickets and in case of any discrepancy, report to the NTA immediately.

The admit cards will contain:

— Candidate’s name

— Parent’s name

— Date of birth

— Gender

— Category

— State they belong to

— JEE Main 2023 application number

— Exam subject names

— Exam dates

— Exam centre address

— Exam date and time

— Signature and photograph of the candidate

In addition to English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, the JEE Main 2023 will be be offered in these 13 other languages. Admission to undergraduate engineering programmes like BE and BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes will be determined by the results of the first JEE Main 2023 paper (CFTIs). While the second exam is for entrance to the nation’s BArch and BPlanning programmes.

