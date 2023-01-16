JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for January Session to be out Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon be releasing the admit card and exam city intimation slip for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. Once out, the hall tickets and slips may be downloaded by the candidates from JEE Main’s official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. by submitting the application number and password. NTA will release the exam city intimation slip before the release of JEE Main admit cards, which will enable the candidates to check their exam city, centre, and other details.

JEE Main 2023 exams are slated to be conducted the exam in two phases. Session one will begin on January 24 and conclude on January 31. The April session of the mains exam will be held from April 6 to April 12.

Once the admit card is released, candidates are advised to check all the information like reporting time, verification documents, passport-size photograph and other details properly. In case of an error, it must be reported to NTA immediately. Candidates are requested to report at the examination centre one hour before the commencement of JEE Main 2023 to avoid any last-minute confusion and delay.

JEE Main: How to download Admit Card 2023

Step 1. Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for the Session 1 link available on the home page.

Step 3. Enter the details and click on enrollment.

Step 4. Your JEE Main admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

Step 6. Download and save a copy for future reference.

Paper one of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programs such as BE, B.Tech in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). Paper two of JEE Main is conducted for admission into B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

Candidates who qualify for JEE Main 2023 will be able to appear in JEE Advanced 2023, which will be conducted for admission to IITs and other reputed colleges in the country. JEE Advanced 2023 is set to be conducted on June 4 with registration beginning on April 30.

