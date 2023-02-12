The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 registration is expected to begin soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) was set to start the registration process for the JEE Main April session on February 7, 2023. However, till now, JEE Main 2023 application window has not yet been activated. Once the application form is out, engineering aspirants can register for the same by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2023 session 2 on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. The exam city intimation for JEE 2023 April session will be issued in the third week of March whereas JEE Main admit card 2023 for session 2 will be out in March last week.

Aspirants will be able to register for the second session with the help of their login credentials.

JEE Main 2023 Application Form: How to Fill

Step 1: Go to the JEE Main official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration

Step 3: Enter the application number and password to complete the application form.

Step 4: Enter personal and academic details and upload the required documents as per the specification.

Step 5: Pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee in online mode.

Step 6: Submit the JEE Mains 2023 application form for session 2 and download for future reference.

NTA announced the JEE Main 2023 session 1 result for paper 1 (BE, BTech) on February 6. 20 candidates scored a 100 percentile in BE and BTech paper of JEE Main 2023 January session. 8.6 lakh candidates registered in this year’s JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam of which, 8,23,967 students appeared in the first session.

To be eligible to appear for JEE Main 2023, candidates must have cleared the 12th board exam. Further, students who are in the top 20 percentile in the class 12 board exams of any board will be eligible to seek admissions to Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) such as IIITs and NITs based on their performance in JEE Main 2023.

