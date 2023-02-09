The National Testing Agency (NTA) was set to begin the online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 on February 7. However, the application window has not yet been activated. As per reports, the agency is expected to begin the registrations by February 10. Once open, candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the official notice, the last date to apply is March 7.

As per the schedule released by NTA earlier, the JEE Main 2023 session 2 will be held on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. There have been no announcements yet on whether session 2 will be postponed or not. Candidates who have cleared class 12 or will be appearing for the board exams this year can apply for the engineering entrance exam. The top 2.5 lakh students who clear JEE Main are eligible to apply for the IIT entrance — JEE Advanced.

JEE Main 2023 April Session: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main -jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click JEE Main session 2 registration.

Step 3: Now, complete the JEE Main registration by entering all the asked details.

Step 4: Log in with the generated credentials and fill up the JEE Main application form session 2.

Step 5: Also, upload the scanned images and pay the application fee in online mode.

Step 6: Preview all details and submit the form for future reference.

The admit card is tentatively scheduled to be released in the last week of March 2023. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main 2023 session 1 result for paper 1 (BE, BTech) on February 6. As many as 20 candidates scored 100 percentile in BE and BTech paper of JEE Main 2023 January session. A total of 8.6 lakh candidates registered in this year’s JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam of which, 8,23,967 students appeared in the first session.

