JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC Refuses to Postpone Session 1 of Engineering Entrance Exam

The Bombay High Court has refused to defer the engineering entrance exam — the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1. The NTA will conduct the first session of JEE Main 2023 on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. Further, the HC has said that 75 per cent marks criteria will be discussed at the time of admissions in June. The next hearing is scheduled for February 21.

“Any orders passed to postpone may have a cascading effect. If a student does not fare well in JEE January, he can compete in April. Extraordinary circumstances don’t seem to exist. It wouldn’t be appropriate to restrain the respondent from conducting a pan India exam," the Bombay High Court said, reported a leading news daily.

As per the PIL submitted, the petitioners claimed the JEE Main 2023 dates and the CBSE classes 10 and 12 board exams would conflict. The plea further asserted that the NTA had earlier disclosed the dates for the IIT JEE Main 2023 exam two or three months in advance but this time, it was announced about a month earlier. Students claim they won’t have enough time to study for the tests this time due to the short notice.

The petitioner further asserted that the reinstatement of the 75 per cent eligibility requirement this year will have a significant impact on lakhs of students. The plea was submitted by child rights activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai was going to be heard on January 4 by a bench of acting chief justice SV Gangpurwala and J Sandeep V Marne.

Advocate Rui Rodriguez appearing for the NTA said that the class 12 score is considered for the admission and not for eligibility for appearing in JEE Main 2023. The CBSE 10th and 12th board exams will begin from February 15. While the second session will be held from April 6 to April 12, 2023, the registration date for the same is to be announced soon.

