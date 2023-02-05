The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results for session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2023 soon. The results will be made available to the candidates online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Ahead of the final result, an answer key will be released for candidates to ascertain their performance in the engineering entrance exam. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 was conducted in India and abroad on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.
JEE is one of the most prestigious engineering entrance exams not just in India but in the world as well. The entrance test is mandatory for admission into the Indian Institute of Technology and other reputed engineering colleges in the country.
Candidates who qualify JEE Main are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced for admission into various IITs and other reputed colleges.
National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2022: Top 25 engineering colleges
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, New Delhi.
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Mumbai, Maharashtra
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, West Bengal
Read | JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Application Correction Window Reopens, What Can You Edit?
Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, Uttarakhand
Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Assam
Rank 8: National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, Telangana
Rank 10: National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, Karnataka
Rank 11: Jadavpur University, Kolkata, West Bengal
Rank 12: Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, Tamil Nadu
Rank 13: Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Rank 14: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, Jharkhand
Rank 15: National Institute of Technology Rourkela, Orissa
Rank 16: Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Madhya Pradesh
Rank 17: Anna University, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Rank 18: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra
Rank 19: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Rank 20: Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh
Rank 21: National Institute of Technology Warangal, Telangana
Rank 22: Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Rupnajar, Punjab
Rank 23: Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, Gujarat
Rank 24: R.M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Rank 25: Amity University, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 will be conducted on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Students who are not satisfied with their performances in the JEE Main session 1 exam, can register for session 2. Registration for JEE Main 2023 session 2 will start on February 7 and will continue till March 7. Aspirants must note that for admission to IITs, they will have to clear JEE Advanced cut-off after qualifying for JEE Main.
Read all the Latest Education News here