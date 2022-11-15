JEE Main 2023 From January 18? Here's What NTA Says

A notice is being circulated on social media platforms that states that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2023 will be conducted from January 18 to 23 and April 4 to 9. Further, the notice also states that the registration process for the same has begun.

It is, however, to be noted that such a notice is not available on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA DG Vineet Joshi confirmed to media persons the notice circulating on social media is fake.

The fake notice also announced JEE Main 2023 registration dates and said that candidates can apply for session 1 through online mode from November 16, 2022 to December 31, 2022 up to 5pm. Candidates can make fee payments online till December 31, 2022 till 11:30 pm, it said.

The fake circular includes JEE Main 2023 papers, sections, mode of the examination, subjects, and paper-wise timings of the entrance examination. As per the fake notice, Paper 1 for BE, BTech including mathematics, physics, and chemistry subjects carries a total of 90 marks. Paper 1 will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 9:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM whereas the second shift will be held between 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Paper 2A for B Arch including mathematics part-1, aptitude test part-2, and drawing test part-3 carrying a total of 82 marks will also be held in two shifts: 9:00 AM to 12: 00 noon and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, reads the fake notice.

JEE Main 2023 notification is expected this month. Once released, Eligible candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023. This year, like last year, the exams will be held in two sessions.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be held in January and session 2 in April. The best marks obtained by candidates in any of the two sessions will be considered to calculate ranks, as per the rules. Students can choose to take one session of both. The application forms for the second session will be out by March.

