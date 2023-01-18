JEE Main 2023: Get to Know the Cut off for IITs, NITs From Past Four Years

JEE Main 2023 January session exam will start on January 24. One question being asked prominently among the students going to take the exam is what is the minimum score required in JEE Main for admission to IITs and NITs.

Experts say that this time the cutoff of JEE Main may be slightly higher as for the first time after the pandemic, the exam is going to be held in normal conditions. There is a different kind of enthusiasm among the students too. In such a situation, it is expected that the cut-off may increase in all the categories.

JEE Main cutoff of last four years

YEAR GENERAL EWS OBC-NCL SC ST PWD 2022 88.41 63.11 67.00 43.08 26.7 0.003 2021 87.8 68.02 68.02 46.8 34.6 0.01 2020 90.3 70.2 72.8 50.1 39.06 0.06 2019 89.7 78.21 74.3 54.01 44.3 0.11

In 2022, the minimum score needed to get in JEE Mains to be eligible for an IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced was at a four-year low for candidates who belong to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and OBC. In contrast, the cut-off scores for students in the general category in 2022 were at a slight increase from past years.

Lowering of cut-off, however, does not translate into more candidates applying or higher competition for JEE Advanced. In fact, over the years, participation in the IIT entrance has been declining. In 2021, as many as 1,41,699 candidates appeared for the IIT entrance even when 2.5 lakh were qualified, the number of participants was 1,50,838 lakh in 2020, 1,61,319 lakh in 2019, and 1,55,158 in 2018.

How is NIT cut-off made?

With the help of JEE Main NIT cut-off, one can know on which rank admissions were done in previous years. JEE Main cut-off for NITs varies from institute to institute, no cut-off can be considered as standard. JEE Main NIT cut-off is decided on the basis of many factors. It includes factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, the total number of candidates appeared in the exam, the number of seats available for admission, the category in which admission is sought, etc.

