JEE Main 2023: In a First, 30% Female Candidates Register For Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will, from Tuesday, begin the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. According to the official schedule, the JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1 this year.

The JEE Main session 1 will be held at 290 different centres located across the country and in 18 cities outside India. This year, a total of 8.6 lakh aspirants have registered themselves for the JEE Main 2023 January session, as per a report by Times Of India. It has actually come down by more than 6,000 candidates from the 2022 July session.

According to the report, male candidates continue to dominate the list, accounting for over 6 lakhs, or nearly 70 percent, of the registered candidates. For the very first time, women account for over 30 percent of the candidates. The increase in numbers is marginal when compared to last year, which was between 2.5 lakh to 2.6 lakh.

Reports further suggest that category-wise, the percentage of general candidates has dropped from 41.8 percent to 38.3 percent this time when compared to last year. Additionally, the percentage of candidates is up from 35.7 percent to 37.1 percent for the OBC category. Even for the general-economically weaker section (GEN-EWS) category, the stats are up from 9 percent to 11.6 percent.

Maharashtra leads with the highest number of aspirants at 1,03,039 or nearly 12 percent. Followed by Uttar Pradesh at 99,714 (with 11.6 percent) and Andhra Pradesh at 91,799 (with 10.6 percent). Meanwhile, Telangana and Rajasthan have more than 50,000 registrations this year, which are 86,840 and 59,641, respectively.

Among cities, the national capital – Delhi - leads with 36,530 candidates, followed by Hyderabad/Secunderabad with 32,246 and Kota with 24,253, reports TOI.

The JEE Main Session 1 exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The computer-based multiple-choice exam will be held in two sessions every day.

The Paper 1 of the JEE is for BTech/ BE courses, Paper 2 is for Bachelors of Architecture, and Paper 3 is for Bachelors of Planning Programme. The second session of the JEE (Main) will take place from April 6 to 12 this year.

