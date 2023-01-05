JEE Main 2023 January Session 1 Postponement Plea in Bombay HC, Hearing on Jan 10

The Bombay High Court has asked a child rights activist, who filed a petition to postpone JEE Mains January exam, to prove how the dates are unfair to the candidates. Anubha Srivastava Sahai, a child rights activist, has petitioned the Bombay High court to defer the JEE Main 2023 January session 1. The petitioner requested to conduct exams in April as January schedules clash with pre-boards and practical examinations of class 12th applicants, reported a leading news daily.

The court scheduled an additional hearing for January 10 after granting the petitioner time.

The petitioner claimed that the January examination of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main to be conducted from January 24 to 31 was unfair to class 12th students. However, the examination authorities claimed otherwise and called the petition misleading. She further stated in her petition that notification for the exams was announced on short notice hence causing inconvenience to students.

“Where are the rules for the exams? We have to see how the rules are unfair. How can you say they are unfair? How can you file a petition without rules which you have challenged? You place those on record," the bench instructed the petitioner, adding that the rules had to have been submitted together with the plea.

The argument in the petition was for class 12th students, especially those appearing for their board exams. The plea contended that students should have enough time to prepare after the introduction of a score of 75 per cent in the Higher secondary exam as the eligibility condition.

The Bombay HC asked the petitioner whether she is personally affected by examinations. Anubha Srivastava Sahai replied in negatively and continued that authorities release the schedule four months ahead of the exam dates, which was not the case in this instance. Further, the newly adopted eligibility condition of 75 per cent in the upper secondary (HSC) exam was challenged through the plea.

The attorney, representing the Union Ministry of Education, asserted that the 75 per cent requirement is for IIT admissions, and it is for higher marks of excellence rather than for the JEE Main tests. According to him, the petition is false, and the scores are taken into account after admission, not before the tests.

