JEE Main 2023: Last One Month Preparation Strategy for Session 1

With just a single month remaining for the JEE Main 2023 session 1 entrance exam, aspirants are gearing up to appear and knock this national-level engineering entrance out of the park, and while a lot of the serious students would have been over with their preparation strategy and on the route to start revision, there are still some key pointers and tips students tend to forget in the lead up to such crucial competitive exams.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 is going to be conducted in two sessions with the first session being conducted in the end of January and the second round being conducted in April of this year to give candidates opportunity to improve their scores in the examination if they are not able to give their best in one attempt and get admission into the world of engineering or become eligible for appearing in JEE Advanced.

Knowing the exam pattern beforehand is important while appearing for any competitive examination because it will not only give you an idea of what to expect from the examination, but will help in knowing the number of sections, type of questions and more.

Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for JEE Main 2023

Aspirants will be given a total number of 90 questions where the weightage for mathematics, physics and chemistry will be the same at 100 marks. The three subjects will have 25 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) each along with 10 questions with answer as numerical value from which students have to answer to only five. Students will gain four marks for every correct answer while losing one mark for every incorrect answer.

Important Topics/Chapters for JEE Main 2023 Paper 1

Physics- Rotational Motion, Thermodynamics, SHM, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Optics, Modern Physics

Chemistry- Chemical bonding, Electrochemistry, Coordination compound, Salt analysis, Ionic equilibrium, Thermodynamics & thermochemistry, Aldehydes and ketones, Aromatic hydrocarbons, GOC isomerism, Liquid solutions, Alkyl halides and aryl halides

Mathematics- Complex Number, Conic Section, Circle, Calculus, Vector & 3 D, Probability, Trigonometric Equation, Properties of Triangles, Quadratic Equation, Sequence and Series, Permutations and combination

Preparation Tips for JEE Main 2023 Session 1

Avoid studying at night- With only a few days remaining for the exam, students sometimes tend to study late at night with a lower brain cognitive strength as compared to early in the morning when it is at an all day high, making preparing for the exam in the morning better than in the night.

Time Management- Time plays a crucial role in studying and clearing any competitive exam and as the previous year trend suggests, the JEE main paper is often lengthy and students sometimes don’t get enough time to solve the whole paper making cutting down time taken for solving each question important.

Solving the higher weightage questions first- Make it a habit of solving the higher weightage questions first while attempting the real entrance exam and all the mock tests as well.

Learn from the mistakes and move on- Students will often hit bumps while preparing for the highly competitive exam and it is important to learn from those mistakes and move on. Build on the foundation, clear the concepts to nail the entrance exam.

Mock Tests- Solving mock tests will make the students aware about what topics need attention and also help in time management.

Revision- A student always advised to revise topics from time to time to ensure their grip and learning of that specific topic. Learning and building on fundamentals from NCERT Books can be beneficial for students.

This last month before the exam must be intelligently used by every aspirant to enhance his/her problem solving skills and completely strengthening their hold on concepts involved while cutting down the amount of time needed to solve any problem.

-Written by Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academics Officer (CAO), Vidyamandir Classes (VMC)

