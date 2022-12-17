Home » News » education-career » JEE Main 2023: NTA Restores 75% Eligibility Criteria for Engineering Admission

JEE Main 2023: NTA Restores 75% Eligibility Criteria for Engineering Admission

NTA has restored the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent for engineering admissions through JEE Mains

December 17, 2022

For candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the criteria are relaxed by 10 per cent to 65 per cent (Representational Image)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has restored the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent for engineering admissions through JEE Mains. Candidates intending to take admission into engineering courses from the upcoming academic year, the candidate must score a minimum of 75 per cent marks in the Cass 12 board examination. For candidates belonging to SC/ ST category, the criteria are relaxed by 10 per cent to 65 per cent.

This eligibility criterion was suspended for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All other eligibility criteria for admission through JEE Main 2023 will remain the same as last year. Candidates, through their JEE Main score, can get admission to IIITs, NITs, and GFTIs have been updated.

“Admission to B.E. / B.Tech / B.Arch / B.Planning. Courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the Class 12 examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in Class 12/qualifying examination. The candidate is also required to pass in each of the subjects of Class 12 / qualifying examination," the official notification read.

Private and state engineering colleges are free to set their percentile admission criteria, using JEE Main scores for candidates.

NTA had already started the registration process for JEE Mains 2023 exam. The JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 will be conducted across the country from January 24 to 31, 2023. Candidates can also appear for session two of the engineering entrance test slated to be held between April 6 and 12.

Candidates may complete the online application process for JEE Mains 2023 on or before January 12. Candidates are advised to fill out the application form carefully and cross-check every piece of information before final submission. The details can not be edited once the application is complete.

