JEE Main 2023 Registration Begins, Session 1 to Start From Jan 24

The NTA has begun the registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2023. For the academic session 2023-24, JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in two sessions — the first one in January and session 2 in April. Registrations for the session 1 has begun on December 15 and will conclude on January 12 by 9 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in, or nta.nic.in.

The session 1 exam will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. The admit cards will be released in the third week of January. While session 2 will be held from April 6 to 12. JEE Main 2023 has two papers — the first one is BE/BTech and second is BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B). The exam will be held in the computer based test mode in two shifts — morning shift from 9 am to noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main 2023 session 1: How to apply

Step 1: Go to NTA JEE Main 2023 official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the online application link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the form

Step 5: Upload the documents, pay fees

Step 6: Save and download the acknowledgment form for further use

“Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or Parents/Guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only," reads the official notice.

JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Application fees for JEE Main are Rs 650 for general, EWS, OBC (NCL) male applicants and Rs 325 for SC, ST, PwD, transgender and female candidates. JEE Main 2022 scores are accepted by 31 NITs, 25 IIIT, and 28 GFTIs, and the second paper guides candidates to get BArch, BPlan admissions. The top 2.5 lakh students who crack JEE Main are allowed to sit for Advanced — the IIT entrance test.

