JEE Main 2023 Registration Forms to be Out Soon, Know Paper Pattern

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 registration process is slated to begin by November. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the notification and activate the application link for the engineering entrance exam at the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, soon. For 2023, the exams will likely be held in two sessions.

The JEE Main 2023 session 1 will likely be held in January and session 2 in April. The exact exam dates will be announced along with the notification. The best marks obtained by candidates in any of the two sessions will be considered to calculate ranks, as per the rules. Students can choose to take one session of both. The application forms for the second session is expected to be out by March.

JEE Main 2023: Paper pattern

Like last year, the JEE Main paper pattern will likely be divided into two sessions. The section A will be of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), while section B will have questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. Section A is compulsory and for every correct answer, four marks will be granted, however, for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. In section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of the 10 given. There will be no negative marking for section B.

The number of applications for JEE Main has been nearly 9.5 lakh per session with many candidates repeating attempts to increase their scores. A similar number of candidates are expected to apply this year too. In 2022, total of 10,26,799 candidates registered for the JEE Main 2022 – including both June and July attempts. Out of the total, 9,05,590 students appeared for the exam. A total of 24 candidates had secured a 100 percentile score and obtained rank 1 in the engineering entrance exam. The top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to sit for the IIT entrance exam — JEE Advanced.

