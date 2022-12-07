JEE Main 2023 Registrations From December 11? Here's What We Know So Far

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) registrations are expected to commence this week by Sunday, December 11. According to media reports, National Testing Agency (NTA) is also likely to release the JEE Main 2023 schedule soon. JEE Main 2023 session one is anticipated to take place in January, followed by session two in April.

Aspirants of JEE Main 2023 have meanwhile demanded the NTA that the first session of the engineering exam be conducted in April. They have claimed that they will not be able to give the exam if it is conducted in January as it will clash with other exams. Several have claimed that conducting the exams in January will not give them enough time for revision and the syllabus of class 12 is yet to be completed.

Also read| JEE Advanced 2023: IITs to Consider Class 12 Performance Criteria for Admission to BTech Courses

Advertisement

To apply for JEE Main 2023, one must have a class 12 passing certificate with physics and mathematics as mandatory subjects.

JEE Main 2023 Registration: How To Apply

Step 1. Open the online portal of JEE Main.

Step 2. Click on the link to register.

Step 3. Complete the application form by providing personal, and academic details.

Step 4. Add scanned images and relevant documents.

Step 5. Pay the application fee and click the submit button.

Step 6. Download and print the JEE Main 2023 application form for future use.

JEE Main 2023 is going to be administered in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. There will be two shifts for the entrance test. The first shift will begin from 9:00 am to noon, and the next one will start between 3 pm and 6 pm. The JEE Main 2023 paper one will carry a total of 90 marks from math (30), physics (30), and chemistry (30), whereas BArch (paper 2A) will consist of 82 marks and BPlanning (paper 2B) will consist of 105 marks.

Advertisement

This year, JEE Main was held in two sessions, on June 20 and 29, and on July 21 and 30. Students who pass JEE Main can apply for undergraduate (BTech and BArch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other prestigious institutes.

Read all the Latest Education News here