JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card: When & Where to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 soon. The hall tickets will be available at the NTA JEE Main official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, once out. NTA will release the exam city intimation slip before the release of JEE Main admit cards, which will enable the candidates to check their exam city, centre, and other details.

JEE Main 2023 is slated to be conducted in two phases. The fist session one will begin on January 24 and conclude on January 31. While the second session will commence from April 6 and end on April 12. The exam paper will contain questions in multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There will be two sections — A and B.

JEE Main 2023 admit card: How to check

Step. 1 Go to jeemain-nta.nic.in

Step. 2 On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3. Log in using your application number, and password

Step 4. Your JEE Main 2023 admit card will appear on screen

Step 9. Take a print out and for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check all the information like reporting time, verification documents, passport-size photograph and other details properly on the admit card after it has been released. In case of an error, report to the NTA immediately.

NTA has revised the eligibility criteria for admissions to institutes based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main rank for 2023. Now, students who are in the top 20 percentile in the class 12 examination of any board will also be eligible to seek admissions to Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) such as IIITs and NITs based on their performance in JEE Main 2023.

The first paper of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programs such as BE, BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). While paper two of JEE Main will b conducted for admission into BArch and BPlanning courses in the country.

