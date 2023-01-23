JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Cards out, Check Exam Guidelines, Reporting Time

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to begin the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 from tomorrow, 24 January 2023. The JEE main session is being held at different centres located in 290 cities across the country and 18 cities outside India. As per the schedule, the JEE Main 2023 will take place on 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 January, and 1 February 2023 for B.E./B. Tech (Paper I) and 28 January (2nd Shift) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B).

The agency has released the admit card for the JEE Main 2023 exam that is to be held tomorrow, 24 January, however, the admit card for 25 January is expected to be released shortly. Candidates are advised to download their admit card for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 using their Application No. and Date of Birth (DoB) on the portal.

Advertisement

Candidates who are going to appear for the Engineering (Paper 1, BE/BTech) can access their hall tickets by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has already intimated candidates about their examination city slip, date of exam, and shift timings last week. For the remaining exam hall tickets, candidates must keep a check on the JEE Main official website on a regular basis.

Check the official notice here

https://www.nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20230121150502.pdf

Check the NTA examination calendar: https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20221215230915.pdf

JEE Main 2023 reporting time schedule: JEE Main 2023 exam time- First Shift (9 AM to 12 PM) and Second Shift (3 PM to 6 PM).

Entry into the examination centre- first shift (7:30 AM to 8:30 AM) and second shift (2:00 PM to 2:30 PM).

JEE Main 2023 exam instructions given by invigilators- first shift (8:30 AM to 8:50 AM) and second shift (2:30 AM to 2:50 PM).

Advertisement

JEE Main 2023 exam guidelines

-Students appearing for the main exam will be allowed to enter or exit the exam centre as per the schedule set by NTA.

-It is to be noted that any conversation/gesture/disturbance in the examination hall will be considered as misbehaviour.

Advertisement

-It is mandatory for all candidates to carry the NTA JEE Main admit card 2023 which is clearly printed on A4 size sheets. They are also required to follow the instructions strictly mentioned on the admit card as instructed by the centre superintendent/invigilators.

-Pen or pencil and blank paper for rough work will be provided in the JEE exam hall. Students will have to write their name and roll number at the top of the answer sheet. Before leaving the exam hall, the sheet will be returned to the invigilator. Check the official notice for more rules and regulations.

Read all the Latest Education News here