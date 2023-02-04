The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the correction application window for JEE Main 2023 session 1. Candidates can make changes to their application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application correction facility opened on February 3 and will remain active on the main site till February 5 (up to 5 pm). Students have three days to make changes to their application forms.

As per the official notice, the NTA is giving an opportunity to candidates to make changes or edit their state code of eligibility and category in the online application form of JEE (Main) – 2023 session 1. “The state code of eligibility means the code of the state from where the candidate is appearing in/ has passed Class 12 (or equivalent) qualifying examination by virtue of which the candidate becomes eligible to appear in JEE (Main) – 2023 and eligible to get admission in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs," reads the notice.

It is important to note that the state code of eligibility does not depend upon the native place or permanent address or the place of residence of the candidate.

Candidates must keep in mind that this is the final opportunity for them before the declaration of the result to avoid any hardship. Hence, candidates are advised to make the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity will be given to the candidates.

On January 31, NTA declared that it will reopen the JEE Main 2023 application correction window for session 1 while replying to a parent’s request on Twitter. The parent requested NTA to look into the issue of the wrong eligibility state in the JEE 2023 application form of her daughter.

According to reports, the parent informed that his daughter completed class 12 from Chandigarh and her residence is in Uttar Pradesh. However, her state of eligibility is shown as UP in the application form. The parent had further alleged that there was no column for filling the state of eligibility in the application form then.

