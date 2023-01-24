JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Day 1 Exam Analysis: Physics Easiest, Math Lengthy, Claim Students

The National Testing Agency (NTA) began session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 today, January 24. The paper was of easy to moderate level. A few good questions were sprinkled here and there in the three subjects in the first shift paper, said Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash BYJU’S.

A majority of students claimed the physics part was the easiest, the chemistry paper was of easy to moderate levels, while mathematics was moderate, he added. “Chemistry was memory based while maths was calculative but students were able to complete the paper in a given time," said Sharma.

The mathematics part was moderate but a bit lengthy, claimed students. As many as five to six questions were asked in calculus. There were not less than five questions from algebra, two questions from coordinate geometry, and two or three questions from trigonometry. Chapters like vectors, 3D geometry, and probability too found representation in this paper.

In physics, questions were set from covering all the topics. Students were tested on the simple level of applicability of concepts. Numericals were more in numbers than theoretical questions. Questions were asked from thermodynamics, electrostatics, optics, magnetism, modern physics, and other chapters.

The chemistry part was on predicted lines, he added. The physical portion was less as compared to organic and inorganic chemistry, students claimed. All the questions from organic chemistry were asked in MCQ form. Chemistry in everyday life, GOC, aldehydes, ketones, and biomolecules are the chapters from which a significant number of questions were asked.

The JEE main session is being held at different centres located in 290 cities across the country and 18 cities outside India. As per the schedule, the JEE Main 2023 will take place on 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 January, and 1 February 2023 for B.E./B. Tech (Paper I) and 28 January (2nd Shift) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B).

