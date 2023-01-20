JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam Dates Revised, Admit Cards to be Issued Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2023 session 1 exam dates. The exam is scheduled to begin on January 24 and will now conclude on February 1, instead of January 31. The exam city slips too have been made available at the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per reports, the NTA will likely issue the JEE Main admit cards today.

As per the latest notice, JEE Main 2023 will be held on January 24,25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 while on January 28, the second shift will be held only. “National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 at different Centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and 25 Cities outside India on 24, 25, 29, 30 , 31 January and 1 February 2023 for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I, Shift 1st & Shift 2nd ) and 28 January (2nd Shift only) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B)," the official notice states.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 shall be issued later," the notice added.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card: How to download

Step. 1 Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main — jeemain-nta.nic.in

Step. 2 On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3. Log in using your application number, and date of birth

Step 4. Your JEE Main 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a print out for future reference.

The JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The first paper of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes such as BE, BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). While paper two of JEE Main will b conducted for admission into BArch and BPlanning courses in the country.

