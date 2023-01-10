JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Postponement Plea Today at Bombay HC

The Bombay high court will hear the petition seeking postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 and relaxation of 75 percent eligibility criteria today, January 10. The petition filed at the HC has also demanded the relaxation of 75 per cent eligibility criteria.

According to a PIL submitted to the Bombay High Court, the JEE Main 2023 dates and the CBSE classes 10 and 12 board exams would conflict. The petitioner further asserted that the reinstatement of the 75 per cent eligibility requirement this year will have a significant impact on lakhs of students. The plea further asserted that the NTA has previously disclosed the dates for the IIT JEE Main 2023 exam two or three months in advance. Students won’t have enough time to study for the tests this time due to the short notice.

Earlier, the plea submitted by child rights activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai was going to be heard on January 4 by a bench of acting chief justice SV Gangpurwala and J Sandeep V Marne. In light of the petitioner’s failure to provide the brochure, the court had scheduled the hearing for today. The petitioner informed the court that the dates for JEE Mains in 2023 conflict with those for board exams.

Advocate Rui Rodriguez appearing for the National Testing Agency (NTA) said that the class 12 score is considered for the admission and not for eligibility for appearing in JEE Main 2023. The plea also stated that earlier NTA used to declare the IIT JEE Main 2023 dates two to three months prior to the exam. However, the announcement of exams in such short notice this time will not give enough time to students for preparation.

As of now, the NTA has announced to conduct the first session of JEE Main 2023 on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. While the second session will be held from April 6 to April 12, 2023, the registration date for the same is to be announced soon. Meanwhile, the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams will begin from February 15. The engineering entrance exam aspirants have been seeking deferrement claiming they need more time to prepare for the exams.

