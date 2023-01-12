JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Registration Process Concludes Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the registration process for JEE Main 2023 session 1 today, January 12. Aspirants, who are yet to register for the engineering entrance exam can complete the process online at jeemain.nta.nic.in, by today.

The JEE main 2023 entrance will be conducted in two phases. Session one will be held from January 24 to January 31 across various centres in the country. The second session of the mains examination will be conducted between April 6 and April 12, the registrations of which will begin later. To be eligible for JEE Main 2023, candidates must have cleared the 12th board exam.

JEE Mains 2023 Session 1: Steps to Apply

Step. 1 Log on to JEE Mains’ official portal, jeemain-nta.nic.in.

Step. 2 On the home page click on the link ‘JEE(Main) Application Session 1.’

Step 3. A new page will appear on your screen, sign in with the application number, and password.

Step 4. Fill out the application carefully and upload the required documents and certificate.

Step 5. Cross-check the form before making the payment.

Step 6. Pay the fees and submit the application.

Step 9. At last, take a printout and screenshot for future reference.

Meanwhile, NTA has revised the eligibility criteria for admissions to institutes based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main rank for 2023. Now, students who are in the top 20 percentile in the class 12 examination of any board will also be eligible to seek admissions to Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) such as IIITs and NITs based on their performance in JEE Main 2023.

The NTA, in an official notice, said that the fresh change in the eligibility criteria has been made after it received “numerous representations from the stakeholders regarding change the criteria of 75 per cent marks in the class 12 examination."

Candidates who clear the JEE Main and are in the top 2.5 lakh rank, will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced for admission into engineering courses offered by IITs. The registration process for JEE Advanced is slated to begin on April 30, with exams scheduled for June 4.

