Home » News » education-career » JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Registration Process Concludes Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Registration Process Concludes Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Aspirants, who are yet to register for the engineering entrance exam, JEE Main 2023, can complete the process online at jeemain.nta.nic.in, by today. The session 1 will be begin from Jan 24

Advertisement

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 09:08 IST

New Delhi, India

JEE Main 2023 applications at jeemain.nta.nic.in (Representative image)
JEE Main 2023 applications at jeemain.nta.nic.in (Representative image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the registration process for JEE Main 2023 session 1 today, January 12. Aspirants, who are yet to register for the engineering entrance exam can complete the process online at jeemain.nta.nic.in, by today.

The JEE main 2023 entrance will be conducted in two phases. Session one will be held from January 24 to January 31 across various centres in the country. The second session of the mains examination will be conducted between April 6 and April 12, the registrations of which will begin later. To be eligible for JEE Main 2023, candidates must have cleared the 12th board exam.

JEE Mains 2023 Session 1: Steps to Apply

Advertisement

Step. 1 Log on to JEE Mains’ official portal, jeemain-nta.nic.in.

RELATED NEWS

Step. 2 On the home page click on the link ‘JEE(Main) Application Session 1.’

Step 3. A new page will appear on your screen, sign in with the application number, and password.

Step 4. Fill out the application carefully and upload the required documents and certificate.

Step 5. Cross-check the form before making the payment.

Step 6. Pay the fees and submit the application.

Step 9. At last, take a printout and screenshot for future reference.

Meanwhile, NTA has revised the eligibility criteria for admissions to institutes based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main rank for 2023. Now, students who are in the top 20 percentile in the class 12 examination of any board will also be eligible to seek admissions to Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) such as IIITs and NITs based on their performance in JEE Main 2023.

Advertisement

The NTA, in an official notice, said that the fresh change in the eligibility criteria has been made after it received “numerous representations from the stakeholders regarding change the criteria of 75 per cent marks in the class 12 examination."

Candidates who clear the JEE Main and are in the top 2.5 lakh rank, will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced for admission into engineering courses offered by IITs. The registration process for JEE Advanced is slated to begin on April 30, with exams scheduled for June 4.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

first published: January 12, 2023, 09:02 IST
last updated: January 12, 2023, 09:08 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks

+10PHOTOS

Nia Sharma Looks Ravishing In Racy Black Cutout Swimsuit, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Swimwear Moments