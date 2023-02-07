The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2023 session 1 result. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the result by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application number. The NTA will release the toppers list soon.

The final answer key was released on Feb 6. The JEE Main 2023 session 1 was held on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. More than 9 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main session 1. Out of which 8.6 lakh registered for paper 1 BE, BTech and 0.46 lakh for paper 2 BArch and BPlanning. This year saw the highest attendance in the entrance test with 95.79 per cent of students appearing for the exam.

For the very first time, women account for over 30 per cent of the candidates. The is a marginal increase from last year, which was between 2.5 lakh to 2.6 lakh. In this session of JEE Main, the highest number of aspirants were from Maharashtra with 1,03,039 or nearly 12 per cent., followed by Uttar Pradesh with 11.6 per cent, and Andhra Pradesh with 10.6 per cent.

Advertisement

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials including application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Your JEE Main 2023 result will appear on screen

Also read| JEE Main 2023: Check Top 25 NIRF Ranked Engineering Colleges in India

In addition to English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, the JEE Main 2023 will be offered in these 13 other languages. Admission to undergraduate engineering programmes like BE and BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes will be determined by the results of the first JEE Main 2023 paper (CFTIs). While the second exam is for entrance to the nation’s BArch and BPlanning programmes.

Read all the Latest Education News here