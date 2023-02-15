The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2. The exam will be held on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the JEE Main 2023 April session on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in now.

“In continuation of the Public Notice dated: 15 December 2022, the National Testing Agency is now inviting online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2," reads the official notice. The last date to submit the applications is March 12, up to 11.50 pm.

Students who have cleared class 12 or will be appearing this year can apply for the engineering entrance exam. “The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, State code of Eligibility and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees," the notice added. Those willing to appear for both the sessions must note that the best of two scores will be taken into consideration for the ranking.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main

Step 2: On the main page, scroll down and click on the registration link.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Fill up the application form.

Step 5: Upload all the scanned images, and pay the mandatory application fee

Step 6: Preview the JEE Main form and submit it.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the acknowledgment form for future reference.

The exam city intimation slips for JEE Main 2023 April session will be issued in the third week of March. While the hall ticket will be released in the last week of March. The engineering entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages that are English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Odia, and Punjabi.

