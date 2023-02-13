The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 of the April session soon. Once the registration link goes live, candidates can apply for the JEE Main 2023 April session on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule, NTA will hold the JEE Main 2023 session 2 on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12.

NTA announced the JEE Main 2023 session 1 result for paper 1 (BE and BTech) on February 6. Around 20 students secured the 100 percentile in BE and BTech papers of the January session. This year, a total of 8.6 lakh candidates registered for the session 1 exam.

Students who have passed class 12 or will be appearing for it this year can apply for the engineering entrance exam. Candidates, appearing in both session 1 and 2 entrance exams, must note that the best of their two scores will be taken into consideration for the ranking.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Documents needed to apply

— 10th class certificate or birth certificate.

— 12th or equivalent exam certificates.

— Category certificate (if applicable).

— Scribe letter (if applicable).

— Government-issued id such as Aadhar card or PAN card

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the main page, scroll down and click on the JEE Main session 2 registration link.

Step 3: As the new page opens, complete the JEE Main 2023 registration by entering all the essential details.

Step 4: Then log in with the newly generated credentials and fill up the JEE Main session 2 application form.

Step 5: Upload all the scanned images as asked and pay the mandatory application fee in online mode.

Step 6: Preview the JEE Main form and submit it.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The exam city intimation slips for JEE Main April 2023 session will be issued in the third week of March. Following this, the JEE Main Hall ticket 2023 for session 2 will be released in the last week of March. The engineering entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages that are English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Odia, and Punjabi.

