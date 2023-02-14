:The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon begin the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination Main 2023, session 2. The registration process for the April session will begin today evening, or by tomorrow morning, NTA Chief Vineet Joshi told Indian Express. Once released, candidates can fill the application form at the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Session 2 registration was supposed to begin on February 7, however, they were delayed due to unspecified reasons. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2023 session 2 on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. The reserve dates for the exam are April 13 and 15. Any student who has already appeared for session one and wishes to appear for session two will have to log in again. They will have to pay the exam fee for session two.

The NTA will conduct only two sessions of JEE Main this year. It is not mandatory for candidate to appear for both sessions. If a candidate appears in both sessions, then their best score will be considered in the preparation of the merit list. NTA will send a copy of the final scorecard of JEE Main 2023 to the registered email address of the candidates.

NTA announced the JEE Main 2023 session 1 result for paper 1 (BE, BTech) on February 6. 20 candidates scored a 100 percentile in BE and BTech paper of JEE Main 2023 January session. 8.6 lakh candidates registered in this year’s JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam of which, 8,23,967 students appeared in the first session.

To be eligible to appear for JEE Main 2023, candidates must have cleared the 12th board exam. Further, students who are in the top 20 percentile in the class 12 board exams of any board will be eligible to seek admissions to Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) such as IIITs and NITs based on their performance in JEE Main 2023.

