The JEE Main 2023 first shift exam held on January 30 was between easy to moderate. A few good questions were spread here and there in the three subjects which made the paper a bit difficult, said Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash BYJU’S. A majority of the students said the physics part was the easiest, whereas the chemistry was of easy to moderate levels.

The students further claimed mathematics was moderate. “Chemistry was memory-based while math was calculative but students were able to complete the paper in a given time," said Sharma. Overall, it was a typical JEE (Main) paper of moderate difficulty level which can be solved comfortably in the stipulated time by good students but average students found it a bit difficult, he added.

Physics questions were set from all the topics. Students were tested on the simple level of applicability of concepts. Direct formula-based questions were asked. Three questions were from thermodynamics, one from electrostatics, one from optics, two from magnetism, and two to three questions from modern physics were reported by students.

The chemistry paper was balanced. It was observed by students that the physical portion was less as compared to organic and inorganic chemistry. Most of the physical chemistry questions were of integer type. Chapters like p-block, d-block, and coordination chemistry had more weightage in the paper. The whole paper was mostly NCERT based. Questions from chemistry in everyday life, GOC, aldehydes, ketones, environmental chemistry, and polymers were asked.

The mathematics part was concept based but moderate. As many as six to seven questions from calculus were the mainstay of the paper. There were two questions from algebra, two questions from integration, one question from the differential equation, two questions from coordinate geometry, and three questions from vectors and 3D geometry. A few good questions were also there in the paper on which students have to think a lot to attempt them, Sharma added.

