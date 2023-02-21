A native of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, Mayank Soni is one of the 20 candidates who have secured 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 first session held in January this year. Mayank says it was his strategic timetable that helped him secure the perfect score. He claimed to have given five to six hours every day to his studies.

Talking about his preparation strategy for JEE Main he said he prefers studying early morning as it helps him understand and concentrate better. “Prepared a strategic timetable and gave 5-6 hours every day to study. I prefer studying early morning for better understanding," he told News18.com.

When asked how is he juggling between the engineering entrance exam, and board exam preparations, he said, “The preparation for class 12 and JEE Main are almost similar. Along with the main subjects I did not forget to focus on subjects like English and Hindi and studied them separately," said the student of Aakash BYJU’s.

He says he will be appearing for JEE Advanced and will start his preparation for the same after the board exams. For his IIT training, Mayank says mock papers, and videos helped him in JEE Main preparations. He now aims to get admission to any of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). “My goal is to get admission in any IIT college and do something great around technology for the country," he claimed.

A student of Matrix High Schook, Mayank has earlier scored 94 per cent in class 10 board exams. Currently living in Sikar, Rajasthan, Mayank’s father has a government job and his mother is a homemaker.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is currently accepting registrations for the JEE Main 2023 session 2. It will be held on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. The exam city intimation for JEE 2023 April session will be issued in the third week of March whereas the admit card will be out in March last week.

