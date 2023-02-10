Hailing from Chennai, NK Vishwaajith has become Tamil Nadu’s state topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 by securing 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam. The 17-year-old says he also plans to appear for the second session of the engineering entrance to check if he can score better, however, his main focus will be on JEE Advanced 2023.

It was Vishwaajith planned schedule and hard work that he believes helped him score the perfect 100. “While preparing for the exam I made short notes and revised the topics several times. Cracking JEE Main was not that difficult for me due to my preparations for the olympiad exams. I also gave a lot of mock tests conducted by my school," he said.

A class 12 student from Narayana Olympiad school, NK Vishwaajith aims to become a tech professional and pursue research in quantum physics. “I always liked physics and wanted to contribute to the physics community. I love big equations and I always feel this burning desire to solve them," he said.

The only son of N Kumaran and Hemamalini Kumaran, he says his parents always gave him moral support and a good environment to study. While his father is a management professional in automotive manufacturing, his mother is a management professional in the software industry. Vishwaajith completed class 10 board with 80 per cent marks from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) board.

He aims to get admission to either IIT Bombay or IIT Madras. When asked how is he juggling between JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and board exam preparations, he said “With the schedule given by my school, I was able to balance the preparation for JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and the board exams pretty well. I had completed the portions earlier than usual so I had more time to revise for these exams." Vishwaajith says when he is stressed or just wants to relax he generally spends his time sketching, drawing, and listening to music.

