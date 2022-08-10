JEE Main 99.4 Percentile Scorer Alleges Score Changed to 77, Not Allowed to Apply for IIT Entrance

A JEE Main candidate who had scored 99.23 percentile score in the first and 99.47 percentile in the second attempt of the engineering entrance exam, claims that his score has been changed to 77 percentile.

The student claims that when he tried applying for the IIT entrance exam - JEE advanced, he was not allowed to do so as his score had changed and a new scorecard was issued which recorded his score as 77 percentile.

When the student checked his result on August 8, he had scored 99.4 percentile, however, when he applied for Advanced on August 10, the marksheet displayed a different score. Both mark sheets have the same student name, image, and other details apart from marks. With the revised score he is not eligible to apply for JEE Advanced as only the top 2.5 lakh rank holders are allowed to apply for the same.

Blaming it on authorities, the student’s father Anil Agarwal has written a complaint to the National Testing Agency - the exam conducting body. Talking to the media, the father of the student said, “August 11 is the last date to apply for the IIT entrance exam, if the issue is not resolved by then, my child’s year will be wasted. I request the authorities to take prompt action."

This, however, is not the only case of alleged error in marks of a JEE student. Earlier too, a JEE main candidate had alleged that his answers have been changed. Taking to social media, the father of the candidate claims that his son has been issued two different response sheets. The father alleged that when they downloaded the response sheet on August 3, the answers given by his son were different than the ones mentioned on the website on August 4. The father-son duo has approached Delhi High Court alleging a discrepancy in the response key. He claims to have discovered at least 13 discrepancies.

