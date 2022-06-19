JEE Main Admit Card: How to Download, What to Check, All You Need to Know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main from June 23 to June 29. Ahead of the exams scores of students are waiting for their admit cards to be released. As per the earlier reports, NTA was supposed to release the admit card on June 11. However, due to unknown reasons, the admit cards were not released. Students who registered for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the admit card is out, candidates can download it from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

As per media reports, the NTA is expected to release the admit card at least a week before the exam. However, an official confirmation from NTA is still awaited. Once the admit card will be out students can download it by following these steps.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card: How To Download?

Step 1: Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to click on the Session 1 admit card download link

Step 3: Now, candidates need to log in using their application number and password, or application number and date of birth

Step 4: The Jee Main admit card will be displayed in front of you.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

JEE MAIN 2022: WHAT TO CHECK IN ADMIT CARD?

Once the admit card release for JEE Main, students will get to know details including exam centre, time, slot among others. Students need to ensure that details written on admit card is correct. It is mandatory to carry admit card to exam centre as without it, students will not get entry to exam hall.

In there admit card students need to ensure these details,

— Personal Details

— Spelling

— Exam Dates

Further, the admit card will have detailed instructions on conduct during, before, and after the exam.

The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 501 cities across the country and 22 cities outside. Back on June 14, the NTA released the exam city centres to facilitate the students in making travel plans.

Students should note that the JEE Main exams will take place in two sessions- June and July. The first session will be held between June 23 and June 29, the second session take place on July 21 and July 30.

