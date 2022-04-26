JEE Main Admit Card: When to Expect Hall Ticket, How to Ensure its Error Free

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit cards for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 by the second week of June. After being postponed multiple times the first session of JEE Main will be held from June 20 to 29, the hall tickets are usually released 10 days prior to the exam. Once released, the admit cards will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The second session of the engineering entrance exam will be conducted between July 21 to 30, hence the admit cards for that session can be expected by the second week of July. The application process for session 1 had reopened and now the later deadline too is up.

As per the official notice of the NTA, the dates for the release of the admit cards will be announced in due course of time. It will contain the exam center and other required details. “The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course. The schedule for inviting the online Application Forms for Session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available later," the NTA had said.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Log on to JEE Main 2022’s official portal, once the admit card link is activated

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2022 admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit your request

Step 5: Your JEE Main 2022 admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Save a copy of it and take a printout to carry it on the day of the exam

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: What to Check

Candidates who had successfully registered for the exam must not forget to carry their admit cards, failing which, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. The admit cards will contain details such as the name of the applicant, application number, subjects they will be appearing for, etc. Students must remember to cross-check all the information on the hall tickets and in case of any discrepancy, report to the NTA immediately.

The admit cards will contain:

— Candidate’s name

— Parent’s name

— Date of birth

— Gender

— Category

— State they belong to

— JEE Main 2022 application number

— Exam subject names

— Exam dates

— Exam centre address

— Exam date and time

— Signature and photograph of the candidate

Earlier, a large section of students had raised concerns regarding the exam falling in between the CBSE term 2 exams, after which it was delayed. This time, the JEE Main is being conducted in two sessions, unlike last time, when it was held in four phases. The top 2.5 lakh students who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced — the IIT entrance.

