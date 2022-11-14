JEE Main to NEET to CUET: NTA to Release Exam Calendar 2023 Soon, Know Tentative Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the academic calendar for 2023 in December. JEE Main to NEET to CUCET, the NTA will release the tentative dates of the exams as well as the notification release dates along with the calendar. Almost all major national-level exams are held by the NTA.

After two-year-long delay in exams, NTA is bringing back the exams to their original schedule. Here is the tentative schedule of exams held by NTA -

JEE Main 2023: The notification for the engineering entrance exam will be released in the third week of November. Along with the notification, the registration-cum-application forms will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be held in January and session 2 in April. The application forms for the second session will be out by March.

NEET 2023: The notification for the medical entrance, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 will be released in March and the exam will be held on the first Sunday of May 2023. Along with the notification, the application-cum-registration forms will be released at neet.nta.nic.in.

CUET 2023: The common entrance test will be held after the Boards. The class 10 and class 12 board exams will be held from February 15 onwards and are expected to conclude by March. The CUET for entrance to colleges will be held after boards. UGC chairperson had said that CUET could be held twice a year, however, after the glitches in exam this year, the exam dates are not yet out.

UGC NET: The exam used to be held by UGC and is now conducted by NTA. The exam is held twice a year, however, since the pandemic, the National Eligibility Test is being held in merged attempts. This year too, December 2021 and June 2022 exam cycles were merged. Since the NTA is slowly bringing all exams back to their original schedules, the NET exam dates are expected to be spanned out too, however, exam dates are not yet unknown.

