JEE Main Cut-off for IIT Entrance at 4-Year Low for Reserved Category, Spikes for General

The minimum score needed to get in JEE Mains to be eligible for an IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced — is at a four-year low for candidates who belong to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and OBC. In contrast, the cut-off scores for students in the general category are at a slight increase from past years.

The cut-off for JEE Advanced 2022 for students in the general category is 88.4, up from 87.9 in 2021, according to the NTA. The qualifying marks in this category in 2020 and 2019 were respectively 90.3 and 89.7, respectively.

Read | JEE Main 99.4 Percentile Scorer Alleges Score Changed to 77, Not Allowed to Apply for IIT Entrance

Advertisement

The qualifying cut-off for candidates in the reserved category has significantly decreased in the last few year. This time, the cut-off score for SC applicants is 43.08, compared to 46.8 in 2021, 50.1 in 2020, and 54.01 in 2019.

Furthermore, the cut-off score for ST students is now 26.7, down from 34.6 in 2021, 39.06 in 2020, and 44.3 in 2019. The OBC cutoff is currently 67, down from 68.02 in 2021, 72.8 in 2020, and 74.3 in 2019. This time, the cut-off score for candidates in the EWS category is 63.11.

Year General EWS OBC-NCL SC ST 2022 88.41 63.11 67.00 43.08 26.7 2021 87.8 68.02 68.02 46.8 34.6 2020 90.3 70.2 72.8 50.1 39.06 2019 89.7 78.21 74.3 54.01 44.3

Lowering of cut-off, however, does not translate into more candidates applying or higher competition for JEE Advanced. In fact, over the years, participation in the IIT entrance has been declining. In 2021, as many as 1,41,699 candidates appeared for the IIT entrance even when 2.5 lakh were qualified, the number of participants was 1,50,838 lakh in 2020, 1,61,319 lakh in 2019, and 1,55,158 in 2018.

Year No of Students Appeared 2021 1,41,699 2020 1,50,838 2019 1,61,319 2018 1,55,158

Advertisement

Experts have often cited that JEE Advanced is a long wait and those who get good ranks in JEE Main go for top NITs in bigger cities than taking JEE Advanced and getting a third generational IIT. The competition, however, remains among the brightest students for top-tier IITs.

Every year, the top 2.5 lakh rank holders in JEE Main are allowed to register for JEE Advanced. This year, a total of 10.26,799 candidates had signed up for JEE Main including both sessions 1 and 2.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here