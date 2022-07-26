JEE Main Day 2 Analysis: Math Continue to be Tougher in Session 2, Students Say Some Questions 'Tricky & Lengthy'

On day 2 of JEE Main 2022 session 2, math continued to be on the tougher side. While physics and chemistry remained between easy to moderate level. Once again, a few students found the mathematics section difficult as quite a few questions involved lengthy calculations. Further, numerical based questions asked from binomial theorem, definite integrals and functions were lengthy and tricky, as reported by students. A few questions in physics involved lengthy calculations, thus making them tricky, said students.

“Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on chapters of calculus and conic sections. Circle, parabola, ellipse and hyperbola had questions with mixed concepts, In calculus, functions, application of derivatives, differential equations, area and definite integrals were covered. Few easy questions were asked in vectors and 3D geometry. Numerical based questions involved some lengthy and tricky questions from binomial theorem, definite integrals and functions as reported by students," said Ramesh Batlish, Head, FIITJEE Noida.

“A few students found the mathematics section difficult as quite a few questions involved lengthy calculation. About 7 questions from algebra included chapters of binomial theorem, permutation and combination sequences and series, as well as complex numbers. Three to four questions were from vectors and three-dimensional geometry and 2 from matrices and determinants. Questions generally involved the intertwining of two concepts. To score well on such a paper, a student should practise regularly and solve mock tests, said Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash BYJU’S Mathematics.

The physics paper was considered to be easy by a large number of students, added Sharma. Questions from class 11 and 12 were equally distributed. “Some numerical-based questions were involving elaborate calculations. A few students also reported that some questions were a bit tricky. About 6 questions from mechanics, at at least 2 from heat and thermodynamics, about 3 from electricity and magnetics and a good number of questions from modern physics, waves and sound were asked," he added.

The chemistry paper was the easiest of all, said Batlish. “Physical and organic chemistry were given more weightage compared to inorganic chemistry. Questions were asked from coordination compounds and environmental chemistry. Organic chemistry had questions from benzene, phenols, amines and biomolecules. Numerical based questions from physical chemistry were easy. Questions were asked from chemical kinetics, electrochemistry, solutions and mole concept. Inorganic chemistry had questions mostly from NCERT," he added.

