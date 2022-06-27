JEE Main Day 5: Tricky Questions in Math May be Deciding Factor

Students who appeared for the JEE Main 2022 exam today, June 27 found the mathematics section to be difficult. Even though the exam was overall of moderate level of difficulty, there were some tricky questions in the mathematics section which were rated as tough by most students. Physics section which is usually the toughest was rated as moderately difficult by most of the students.

“For a lot of students, the mathematics part was moderate. There were 7 to 8 questions from calculus, not less than six questions from Algebra and two questions from Vectors and 3D, and about five questions from coordinate geometry," said Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash+BYJU’S.

Numerical Section had lengthy calculations. Few questions were reported as tricky, said Ramesh Batlish, an expert at FIITJEE. “Questions were asked from all chapters with an emphasis on Chapters of Conic Sections & Algebra. Some good questions asked from chapters include probability, determinants, progressions, straight lines & ellipses, 3D Geometry, definite integrals, and differential equations," he added.

Difficulty wise both experts agreed that mathematics was the toughest section followed by physics, and chemistry was the easiest among the sections.

“Questions from physical, organic and inorganic portions were evenly distributed whole of the paper was NCERT based. Covering NCERT and its Examples would be the key to scoring good marks. Chapters like Polymers and Chemistry in everyday life, Biomolecules and environmental chemistry besides regular topics found due to representation in the paper," said Sharma.

Physical Chemistry was given more weightage compared to inorganic and organic chemistry, said Batlish. Numerical-based questions were mostly from physical chemistry including electrochemistry, mole concept, ionic equilibrium, and solid-state. Questions also asked from Chemistry in everyday life, environmental chemistry, p-block, phenols, chemical bonding, coordination chemistry, Batlish informed.

In physics questions asked from kinematics, work, power and energy, Heat & thermodynamics, electrostatics, magnetism, AC circuits, current electricity, and modern physics & wave optics. Numerical-based questions were easy, said Batlish

