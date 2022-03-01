JEE Main, NEET, CUCET Dates to be Out Next Week, Engineering Entrance Likely in April, Medical in June

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the schedule for entrance exams, including JEE Main, NEET 2022, and CUCET. According to sources in the agency, the schedule for all the entrance exams will be out in next week.

The Medical Advisory Council of the National Medical Commission had a meeting with NTA last week. The schedule for the three entrance exams is likely to be announced sometime next week, a senior official familiar with the development told news agency PTI.

NTA will be conducting multiple entrances starting April 2022. The first exam to start in April is that of JEE Main. With engineering entrance likely to be held in April and board exams too expected to be conducted in the same month, students are worried that exams might clash leading to chaos.

NEET 2022 — the entrance exam for medical and allied courses — is expected to be held in June. The exact date is expected to be out with the notification. Last year, the NEET-UG exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam.

The common entrance test for admission to central universities CUCET will be big this year as many top universities including Delhi University are also inclining towards the centralized exam.

Over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for NEET which was conducted at 3,858 centres in 13 languages in 2021. Over 8.70 lakh candidates had qualified for the exam in 2022.

Last year, JEE Main was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March. The next phases were scheduled for April and May, but those were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining two phases were conducted in August and September last. However, this year, the JEE Main exam is likely to be conducted twice, with the merit list to be decided based on the best of the two scores.

